Premier League footballer Jakub Moder, who plays for Brighton and Hove Albion, has been banned from driving for six months in the UK.

In October of 2022, the Polish international was recorded driving at speeds of 85mph, while he was caught once again in December of 2022 travelling at 81mph. In both cases, Moder was on his way to training with Brighton and was in a 70mph zone. He has accumulated 15 points on his driving license, resulting in a ban.

Moder does not currently own a UK driver’s license - before his ban, he was legally entitled to drive in the UK with a Polish driving license, which led to prosecutors going through an ‘administrative mess’ before they could finally reach a verdict. He has also been fined a total of £628, which can be broken down into three parts - a £292 fine, £220 costs and a £116 surcharge.

Moder has had a below-par season with the Seagulls this season, despite their relatively successful campaign in the Premier League - he made 17 league appearances in the 2023/24 season, bouncing around several roles, but failed to score a single goal or register any assists.

He joined Brighton in 2020 from Lech Poznan for a reported fee of £6 million. In addition to this, he has made 21 appearances for Poland on the international stage, scoring two goals along the way. He is expected to play a role for Poland in Euro 2024, having been called up to their international squad for the tournament. They are scheduled to square off against The Netherlands, Austria and France in their group.