How bad is Manuel Akanji's injury? Defender set to miss 'immediate' Manchester City fixtures
The reigning Premier League champions have struggled defensively since holding midfielder Rodri tore his ACL in September last year.
In the January transfer window, manager Pep Guardiola looked to reinforce his defence with the arrivals of centre-backs Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov - but also lost incumbent right-back Kyle Walker, who moved to AC Milan on loan for the rest of the season.
In Walker’s absence, Manuel Akanji has been playing out wide instead, despite being a natural central defender. But at half-time against Real Madrid this week, the Swiss defender was substituted off for Rico Lewis. It has now emerged that Akanji, 29, has picked up an injury.
His presence on the pitch was sorely missed against Madrid, who exploited Man City’s defence in the second half to eventually win 3-2. Man City host Newcastle United in the Premier League this weekend, facing an Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon partnership that enjoys scoring goals for fun against the top teams.
Defenders John Stones, Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake have all only just returned from injuries of their own, with Guardiola hoping that Akanji’s absence does not spark the beginning of yet another injury crisis for the squad.
The manager was not asked about Akanji’s injury after the Real Madrid clash, but it’s thought he has been ruled out of Man City’s immediate upcoming fixtures.
