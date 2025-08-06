Newcastle fans are bracing themselves for even more disappointment in the summer transfer market.

It has been a frustrating transfer window for Newcastle United so far, with a flurry of players turning their noses up at the idea of moving to St James’ Park.

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko reportedly favours a move to Manchester United; Bryan Mbeumo came to the same conclusion; goalkeeper James Trafford chose Manchester City instead of Eddie Howe’s side; and Joan Garcia opted to join Barcelona.

At the same time, striker Alexander Isak wants to leave the club, with Newcastle’s issues only getting worse.

Now, another player wanted by the Magpies has made his mind up about his future - and it’s not good news for the club.

According to the Standard, Marc Guehi would rather join Liverpool than Newcastle if he leaves Crystal Palace this summer.

The 24-year-old centre-back is entering the final year of his contract, and Palace have set a £40m asking price.

So far, no formal bids have been made, although Newcastle submitted multiple offers last summer for the England international.

But Guehi reportedly sees Liverpool as the better move and is prepared to wait. If no deal materialises, he’s content to stay at Palace and leave on a free at the end of next season.