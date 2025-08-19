Liverpool may soon face a decisive moment in their pursuit of Marc Guehi, reports suggest.

Despite already spending around £290m this summer, Liverpool are still active in the transfer market following the departures of Ben Doak, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Jarell Quansah.

Teenage defender Giovanni Leoni has joined as the latest signing, but Liverpool are also weighing up a move for Guehi amid growing uncertainty over Ibrahima Konate’s long-term future, with the Frenchman reportedly keen on Real Madrid when his deal expires in 2026.

Guehi, entering the final year of his Palace contract, is valued at roughly £40m, although Newcastle submitted much higher bids for him last summer.

Widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s top centre-backs, he has attracted interest from both the Magpies and Tottenham Hotspur, though the Athletic’s David Ornstein reported he is focused solely on Liverpool if he moves this summer.

Alongside Crystal Palace’s Guehi, they remain linked with Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

The deal rests on two factors - Palace must decide whether to cash in now or risk losing him for free in 2026, as Guehi has shown no interest in renewing.

Meanwhile, the player himself must choose between competing for a starting role at Anfield in a World Cup year or waiting out his contract to control his next move.