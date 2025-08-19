Liverpool clinched the Premier League title in 2024-25. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have passed the £200million mark in player sales this summer after teenage winger Ben Doak completed his move to Bournemouth.

The 19-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the Cherries in a deal worth £25m to the champions.

Doak, signed from Celtic in 2022 for £600,000, made 10 appearances for Liverpool in his first two years and spent the whole of last campaign on loan at Championship side Middlesbrough, where he scored three goals in 24 games.

He follows Luis Diaz (£65m to Bayern Munich), Darwin Nunez (£45m to Al Hilal), Trent Alexander-Arnold (free to Real Madrid), Caoimhin Kelleher (£12.m rising to £18m with add-ons to Brentford) and Jarell Quansah (£30m with an extra £5m add-ons to Bayer Levekusen) out of the club this summer, plus others, with the income from those sales going a long way to offset a transfer spend in excess of £300m.

That figure could go higher with Liverpool still retaining an interest in Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi and Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, which would cost them at least another £150m.

However, there are likely to be more departures from Anfield with Kostas Tsimikas – now third-choice left-back after the arrival of Milos Kerkez and not in the squad for Friday’s win over Bournemouth – linked with Nottingham Forest.

Midfielder Harvey Elliott remains in talks with RB Leipzig, who are likely to make a formal move once Chelsea target Xavi Simons’ future is decided.

West Ham were understood to also be interested in the England Under-21 international but the Bundesliga is currently the most attractive option for him.