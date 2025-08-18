Aston Villa could emerge as the surprise “big spenders” as the summer transfer window draws to a close.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So far this summer, the Premier League’s “big six” - including giants like Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea - lead the way in terms of spending, with Sunderland close behind.

For Aston Villa, it has been a window of consolidation, bringing in players to compliment manager Unai Emery’s system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shrewd activity in the transfer market saw players such as goalkeeper Marco Bizot and forward Evann Guessand joining, with just three signings made in total.

Only £25m has been invested in by Villa so far, but with just a couple of weeks left in the window, Emery could dump a boatload of cash at the door of one of their Premier League rivals.

It has long been suggested that Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson - now surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge - could be the go-to panic buy striker on transfer deadline day.

There are quite a few potential destinations for the Cameroon international, including Newcastle United, Brentford and Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Aston Villa could emerge as surprise favourites for Jackson’s signature, according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Posting on X, he said: “Aston Villa have added Nicolas Jackson to their shortlist and are closely monitoring his situation. Talks have already taken place.

“Several clubs are interested. FC Bayern have also gathered information, but a move to Munich is not happening.

“The 24-year-old versatile striker is still on the verge of leaving Chelsea. Aston Villa now there.”