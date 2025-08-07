Evann Guessand | AFP via Getty Images

A French forward will have a medical at Aston Villa on Thursday ahead of a reported €35m (£30.5m) move.

Nice’s Evann Guessand travelled to the midlands on Wednesday and will undergo tests at Bodymoor Heath after the two clubs agreed a deal, the PA news agency understands.

Guessand, 24, enjoyed a strong campaign for the Ligue 1 club, scoring 12 goals and registering eight assists as Nice finished fourth.

Villa are understood to have fought off competition from a host of other clubs, including Crystal Palace and Wolves, for Guessand’s signature and he is set to become their first major signing of the summer. He was born in Ajaccio, Corsica and is an Ivory Coast international who has played nine times for his country, scoring once.

The midlands club have brought in back-up goalkeeper Marco Bizot and Yasin Ozcan, who has been loaned to Anderlecht.

Captain John McGinn played 45 minutes of Villa’s pre-season win over Roma at Walsall’s Bescot Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Scotland international is reported to be on Newcastle’s radar, but Villa’s stance is that they do not want to sell.

England international Morgan Rogers limped off with an ankle injury just four minutes after coming on as a half-time substitute.