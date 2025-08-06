Everton have completed the signing of midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee, reported to be around £28m.

Dewsbury-Hall becomes the fifth summer signing for the Toffees, who will play home games at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium this season, having turned Charly Alcaraz’s loan into a permanent deal and signed striker Thierno Barry, goalkeeper Mark Travers and Adam Aznou.

“I’m so, so excited to get started,” Dewsbury-Hall said. “Just sitting here in the stadium, it’s unbelievable.

“I’m honestly very excited, my family’s excited. There’s a real buzz about this. It feels right for me. So just that alone gives me the motivation and the extra determination to show everybody, to prove a point and have a really successful time here.”

Dewsbury-Hall progressed through Leicester’s academy and had loan spells at Blackpool and Luton before establishing himself in the Foxes’ first team.

Following his switch to Chelsea in 2024, he made 36 appearances for the London club in all competitions and featured in all 15 of their Conference League matches as Enzo Maresca’s side lifted the trophy.