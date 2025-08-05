Everton 'shift focus' to Manchester City outcast after Tyler Dibling snub
The Toffees offered £27m for the 19-year-old winger, but Southampton countered with a £50m position - £45m upfront, £5m in add-ons, plus a 25 per cent sell-on clause.
With talks hitting an impasse, manager David Moyes is now keen on signing a different winger; 10 years Dibling’s senior, he is looking for a new club to call home, ideally still in the Premier League.
According to TalkSport, Everton are preparing a move for Manchester City star Jack Grealish.
The England international has fallen out of favour at the Etihad, having been left out of the Club World Cup squad, and is expected to leave this summer - four years after his £100m move from Aston Villa.
Grealish, a three-time Premier League winner, has two years left on his deal. He picked up three goals and five assists in 32 appearances last season, although many of these were cameo appearances off the bench.
Everton have been tracking him throughout the summer transfer window. Tottenham Hotspur, along with a couple clubs in Europe and Saudi Arabia, have also shown interest.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.