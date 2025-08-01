Southampton are desperate to cling onto their top players - although Premier League sides are circling around them.

Teenage winger Tyler Dibling was one of the few standout players for Southampton last season, with the side being relegated from the top-tier of English football.

The Saints narrowly avoided the unwanted record of being the worst Premier League side in history, with Derby County’s dismal 2007/08 season still being the poorest in history. But Dibling, 19, bagged four goals and three assists during a season that was essentially a 10-month goal drought.

But dropping back to the Championship often means losing your best players - just ask Ipswich Town, who have lost striker Liam Delap to Chelsea, or Leicester City, who have a number of clubs interested in midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

Now, Southampton have rejected a bid of £27m from Everton for the Dibling. The Saints previously put a lofty £100m price tag on the youngster, but being relegated derails their ambitious valuation.

The England under-21 international remains a key target for David Moyes, and Everton are expected to return with an improved bid.

It has been a difficult summer for the Toffees so far; despite Moyes admitting the club has funds, he warned they are “running out” of time to bring in reinforcements.

So far, they have signed striker Thierno Barry from Villarreal for £27m, left-back Adam Aznou from Bayern Munich, and backup keeper Mark Travers.

But five senior players have also left the club, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

A move for Fulham’s Kenny Tete also fell through earlier this window after the defender chose to renew his contract at Craven Cottage.