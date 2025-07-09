Thierno Barry of Villarreal CF warms up prior to the LaLiga match between Villarreal CF and Valencia CF at Estadio de la Ceramica on February 15, 2025 in Villarreal, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images) | Getty Images

A striker whose goals helped his team qualify for next season’s Champions League is arriving in the Premier League.

Thierno Barry has had a rapid ascent through the ranks of European football, with prolific spells at Beveren in Belgium, Basel and Villareal. He signed for a five-year deal at the Estadio de la Cerámica last summer, but now looks to be Everton-bound.

He has posted a farewell to Villareal on his Instagram page, saying: “It has been a great honour to have worn this shirt. Thank you for the love you've given me since day one, with that beautiful memory of my first goal in the stadium. That's what gave me the strength to go out fighting every weekend for you.

“I want to thank my teammates for letting me live an incredible year, full of joy and wonderful people I've met within the club and the team. I thank the mister for trusting me from the first phone call we had, which convinced me to come to Villarreal. Thanks to him I've progressed as a player and as a person, and now I even speak a little Spanish! It's been a crazy adventure that has led us to qualifying for the Champions League, and I hope the team goes very far in this competition. See you later!”

Everton are thought to be paying about £27m for the 6ft 5in striker, whose height gives him a degree of aerial prowess. After releasing Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Everton, whose play under David Moyes still involves a number of crosses into the box, need a target man.

The BBC has reported that Barry had a £34.5m release clause in his Villarreal contract, but Everton expect to pay a lower fee. He had previously been linked with West Ham and Crystal Palace, but these discussions did not progress.