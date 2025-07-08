Everton show interest in signing £3.4m goalkeeper from Premier League rivals
The Toffees have bid farewell to both Asmir Begovic and Joao Virginia, who became free agents at the end of the season. Age 38 and 25 respectively, it leaves manager David Moyes with Jordan Pickford and Harry Tyrer as his only two goalkeepers.
But Moyes is reportedly looking to bring in some extra backup, with another mid-table side’s goalkeeper at the top of his shopping list.
According to Sky Sports News, Everton are weighing up a bid for Bournemouth’s second-choice goalie Mark Travers. They claimed that Moyes is a “big fan” of the Republic of Ireland international.
A handful of Championship clubs have also shown interest in Travers following his loan spell at Middlesborough last season, with Transfermarkt valuing the goalkeeper at £3.4m.
Travers has played 82 games for the Cherries since joining the senior team in 2017, keeping 30 clean sheets in the process.
He came through the AFC Bournemouth academy as a youngster, with further loan spells at Weymouth, Swindon Town and Stoke City.
Bournemouth have already suffered heavy losses in the summer transfer window. Kepa Arrizabalaga has joined Arsenal after his loan ended; Milos Kerkez has left for Liverpool, with Dean Huijsen joining Real Madrid.
Right-back Max Aarons has joined Rangers and Burnley bought out winger Jaidon Anthony.
