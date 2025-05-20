Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has announced he will leave the club at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old, whose current deal runs out this summer, joined the Toffees from Watford in 2020. He memorably struck the winner when Everton beat Bournemouth 1-0 at Goodison Park as they avoided relegation on the final day of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Speaking in a video posted on social media, Doucoure said: “Hi Evertonians - just wanted to share this message with you that I’m going to leave the football club at the end of the season. After five wonderful years, my time at Everton came to an end.

“Everton means a lot for me. Obviously the past five years it’s been hard but I will always remember my time as a dream for me, to play for Everton. Obviously I’m sad to leave the club but I think the time has come for a new chapter for me and for the club as well and I will always be grateful for what the club did for me.

“My best memory, I will say it will be the goal I scored against Bournemouth to keep the club in the Premier League. I think this is something I will always be proud (of). It was a wonderful moment for me and my family and for the club as well.

“I will miss the fans. I will miss the football club. I just wanted to let them know that I gave everything every single time in training, in games, I was always proud to wear the shirts, always proud to play at Goodison Park.

“I gave everything to win the most games I could and I will just miss the place and I wish them all the best in the new stadium. Everton will always be part of my life now. I will be forever a Blue. I will always support Everton and I hope they’re going to have a bright future.”

Everton said in a statement they had offered Doucoure – who has made 165 appearances for the club, scoring 21 goals – a new contract but he had decided to “pursue opportunities elsewhere”.

Boss David Moyes said: “Doucs has been an influential player throughout his time at the club, including since I returned as manager (in January), and Evertonians will always be grateful for his dedication and crucial goals. Everyone at Everton thanks Doucs for his service and wishes him all the best for the future.”

Doucoure was part of the team on Sunday when they beat Southampton 2-0 in their final match at Goodison.

While Everton’s men’s side are relocating to Bramley-Moore Dock, Goodison is to become the new home of their women’s team.