David Moyes believes Everton will be one of the most active clubs in the transfer market this summer.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club is gearing up to leave Goodison Park at the end of this season, ahead of a move to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. It comes as the club’s new owners look to stamp their authority on the club - which could spark a very busy summer.

Speaking on TalkSport Breakfast, Everton manager Moyes said he expects strong backing from the Friedkin Group, led by Dan Friedkin - who also owns Serie A side Roma. Everton will bid farewell to Goodison Park this Sunday (May 18) after more than 130 years at the historic ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked by host Ally McCoist whether Everton will be able to strengthen their squad this summer, Moyes said: “I think we will be. The new owners have come in and we’re trying to find our way with them. They’re American and we are just trying to catch up with things.

“There’s a lot we’re trying to put in place. I’ve got a good idea of what the club needs and what the people want - especially with the new stadium and what it’s going to mean for them.

“I suspect us to be well-supported in the transfer market. I don’t think it will be outrageous, but I think we’ll be able to do a bit of business.”

While the Everton men's side will move out of Goodison Park at the end of the season, the ground will stay in use thanks to the club's women's team, saving it from potential demolition for the time being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moyes added: “All the Evertonians have been waiting for this for a long, long time now. Even since I was there for the first time, they were talking about a new stadium move, we were gonna get a new ground.

“But it's about to happen now.”