Everton will play their last ever game at Goodison Park today (Sunday 18 May) before the move to a new stadium.

Goodison Park has been the home of Everton since 1892, hosting more top-flight football than any other stadium in the country. This afternoon marks the end of an era.

As the club and the community prepared for the game against Southampton, many people were cherishing their connections to Goodison Park. Goodison Park is well-known for its atmosphere, including on raucous derby days against their city rivals Liverpool.

For a generation, the 'Goodison experience' will consist mainly of relegation scrapes, and nail-biting moments against Coventry, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth. The Toffees will move to the swanky waterside ground at Bramley-Moore Dock from August.

The 52,888-seater location will be known as the Hill Dickinson Stadium in a multi-year naming rights deal that will secure the club a healthy sum of money. Hill Dickinson is a commercial law firm spanning 11 offices which was founded in 1810.

The Toffees announced the news on Friday evening, writing in a statement: “Everton Football Club is proud to announce Hill Dickinson as the official naming rights partner for the Club’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, in a long-term agreement that will see the iconic venue named Hill Dickinson Stadium. This transformational partnership represents one of the largest stadium naming rights deals in Europe.

“It brings together two Liverpool institutions, united by a global outlook, a deep commitment to the city of Liverpool, and a shared history that dates back to the very founding of Everton in 1878. Founded in 1810, Hill Dickinson is a commercial law firm spanning 11 offices across the UK, Europe and Asia. Hill Dickinson’s international growth has been underpinned by the hallmarks that also define Everton – with both organisations striving for excellence, supporting their local communities and delivering long-term positive impacts.

“Set to officially open in August this year, the 52,888-capacity Hill Dickinson Stadium will be a new home for Evertonians and a year-round destination for major sport, music, entertainment, business and cultural events. As the centrepiece of the wider regeneration of North Liverpool, Hill Dickinson Stadium will deliver thousands of jobs, attract significant inward investment, and serve as a catalyst for long-term social and economic growth in the city.”

Everton vs Southampton will kick-off at 12pm today.