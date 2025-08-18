Getty Images

Nottingham Forest are set to take their spending to close to £100m in three days with the imminent arrival of Rennes striker Arnaud Kalimuendo.

The 23-year-old was having a medical in London over the weekend and unless there are any unexpected hitches, will join in a deal worth £25m.

Kalimuendo, who scored 18 goals for the Ligue 1 side last season, is set to follow Omari Hutchinson and James McAtee to the City Ground following a weekend spending splurge by Forest.

Hutchinson joined from Ipswich in a club record £37.5m move while McAtee signed from Manchester City for £30m.

Both players were paraded at the City Ground before Forest opened their Premier League season with a 3-1 win over Brentford.

Fellow new signing Dan Ndoye got on the scoresheet in a rampant first half where Forest scored all of their goals.

He said: “It was amazing to start like that, the first game of the season, the first victory, scoring my first goal for the club was a really nice experience. We have a really nice team. Every game I play with my team-mates I feel better every game. I feel already better than last week. I am fortunate to help my team-mates to win games and I am really happy.”

It was not the start to his managerial career that Keith Andrews would have been hoping for at Brentford. Andrews has stepped up from his role as set-piece coach to replace Thomas Frank but a horrifying first half left them 3-0 down.

With Yoane Wissa not involved as he tries to follow Christian Norgaard and Bryan Mbeumo out of the club, new record signing Dango Ouattara not signed in time and Mikkel Damsgaard withdrawing due to the birth of his child, Andrews insists things will look different.

“I don’t envisage it taking too long because I’m not ripping things up and going in a different direction,” he said.

“I think the personnel is slightly different at the moment. The general plan isn’t drastically differently. Put those players in the squad and you’ve obviously got three additional players which will be huge for us going forward.”