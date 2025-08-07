Nottingham Forest are keen to snap up one of the most exciting wingers in the Championship - but face competition from a Premier League rival.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forest have submitted a £35m bid to Ipswich Town for Omari Hutchinson, which was rejected by the newly-relegated side.

Ipswich, along with Leicester City and Southampton, were relegated from the Premier League last season - just one year after reaching England’s top-flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some players have already departed the club, most notably striker Liam Delap, who moved to Chelsea earlier this summer.

Brentford kicked things off last month with an offer that matched Hutchinson’s £35m release clause.

But because the bid was structured in instalments, Ipswich rejected it - and the clause has since expired. Brentford are now preparing a new bid worth £37.5m.

Forest’s offer matched Brentford’s original figure and met the same fate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ipswich, who paid £22.5m for Hutchinson last summer after a loan spell, aren’t looking to sell cheap.

After returning from extended leave following England’s under-21 Euros win, he featured in a friendly against Charlton but missed the final pre-season match against Auxerre.

Manager Kieran McKenna said on Wednesday that Hutchinson had a “medical issue” this week but could still feature in Friday’s Championship opener against Birmingham.

McKenna said: “He trained well Monday but hasn’t been with the group the last two days. There’s been interest from clubs, but nothing new.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re focused on this season, and everyone here has to be ready to contribute.”

Meanwhile, Ipswich are also fending off interest in star left-back Leif Davis. The 25-year-old, who racked up a record-breaking 21 assists last season, has reportedly drawn multiple bids - none of which have been accepted.