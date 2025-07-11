Marco Bizot playing for the Netherlands in 2020 | Getty Images

Aston Villa are closing in on a deal for a goalkeeper - which could be music to the ears of fans of one Premier League rival side.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports have emerged overnight that the Villans are signing Marco Bizot from French side Brest. Bizot is a Dutch international who, at 34, may still have several years ahead of him between the sticks.

He’s 6ft 5in and has had a solid career at Ajax and AZ Alkmaar, and has been at Brest for four years, making 139 league appearances. He started nine of Brest's 10 Champions League fixtures last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Admittedly the Villa Park side are short of goalies as last season’s deputy Robin Olsen left at the end of his contract.

But the move for Bizot could be a strong signal that Emiliano Martinez is on the way out - which will delight Manchester United fans who have grown increasingly tired of watching Andre Onana’s efforts behind their backline.

Last week the Daily Mail suggested that Onana was keen to stay and was expected to remain United’s number one. But despite a slightly upturn in performances last season compared to the the previous, most United fans are still ruing the decision to let David de Gea go as Onana’s alleged ability to play high up in his half to start passing moves giong has not been in evidence, and his decision-making has regularly been faulty.

Read More Man United outcast offered escape route as Red Devils pursue Aston Villa's World Cup winner

United have been heavily linked with Martinez previously, although the World Cup winner is hardly short of suitors as Chelsea and several Saudi clubs have also been interested, as per the Mirror.

Last month, while with Argentina, Martinez was quizzed about his plans for next season and was non-committal.