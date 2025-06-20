Man United outcast offered escape route as Red Devils pursue Aston Villa's World Cup winner

David George
By David George

Senior digital reporter

20th Jun 2025, 4:27pm
One of Manchester United’s many outcasts has seemingly been offered a way out of Old Trafford.

The likes of Marcus Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho are considered surplus to requirements by manager Ruben Amorim, while Victor Lindeloff, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro have already left the club after their contracts expired.

Another player that seems to be heading for the exit is goalkeeper Andre Onana. As previously reported by NationalWorld, Man United are looking to oust him from between the sticks this summer - just two years after he arrived.

Their solution is to enlist Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who is apparently open to a move to Old Trafford.

Now, Onana has been offered an escape route, which will even keep him playing European football instead of rotting on Man United’s bench. According to Sky Sports News, Monaco are exploring a deal for the Cameroon international.

The 29-year-old has not played in Ligue 1 before, having played in goal for Ajax and Inter Milan before joining Man United in 2023.

Onana has played 72 games for the Red Devils, but has lost the support of many fans due to an array of mistakes, particularly in crucial games.

