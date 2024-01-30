Marcus Rashford and Lucia Loi.

Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford is set to be fined two weeks' wages after he was seen partying in a Belfast nightclub on Thursday and failed to turn up to training on Friday.

The 26-year-old's charge is set to amount to £650,000 after he claimed to be ill and unable to train with the Premier League side last week. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insisted that the club would 'deal with' the issue, but refused to comment on reports that his player had been out partying.

Ten Hag said: "In what sense? He reported ill, for the rest it’s an internal matter, I deal with it. As I said, it’s an internal matter. For you [it raises more questions than answers], but not for me. It’s an internal matter, I will deal with it."

Rashford is believed to have jetted over to Northern Ireland to celebrate friend Ro-Shaun Williams' transfer to Larne. The pals had spent more than a decade together in the Manchester United set-up before Williams joined Doncaster Rovers in 2021.

It's the latest player scandal to rock Old Trafford as questions continue to be raised about the culture at the prestigious football club.

Will Marcus Rashford play for Manchester United against Wolves?

Marcus Rashford wasn't in the squad for Manchester United's FA Cup trip to Newport County last weekend but should return to the squad for the mid-week action away at Wolves in the Premier League.

Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag is known for taking a hard line with his players - Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo have felt the full force of that in recent times. However, the club is determined to move on from the Rashford incident.

On Monday, the club said: "This has been dealt with as an internal disciplinary matter, which is now closed."

Marcus Rashford relationship with WAG Lucia Loi

Marcus Rashford was in a long-term relationship with childhood sweetheart Lucia Loi, with the two engaged to get married last year after the forward popped the question in front of a lavish wall of flowers while in Los Angeles in 2022. The two have known each other since they were 15 years old.

However, the couple's relationship appeared to hit the rocks last year with reports that the two had called off the wedding and decided to be friends. Last June, the Manchester United man was seen enjoying the single life in Miami, relaxing on a yacht during a pre-season trip with plenty of female company.

Marcus Rashford and Lucia Loi.

Last November, there were rumours Rashford and Loi were about to give it another chance as the two were spotted out for a romantic dinner in Manchester. The Sun reported that the footballer hired out the cellar of a French wine bar and spent hours there with his date.

The couple aren't particularly active on social media with their private lives, meaning there's little to go on whether their relationship has been truly rekindled or not.

Marcus Rashford huge net worth

It was reported in May 2023 that Marcus Rashford had a huge net worth of £65 million - not bad for a then 25-year-old. The England international is believed to be earning £200,000 a week at Manchester United.

Rashford's earnings come in no small part to that big Premier League salary but also through sponsorship campaigns and deals. The player has collaborated with McDonald's, EA Sport and Nike in recent years.