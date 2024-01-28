Stewards and police officers attempt to stop a pitch invasion during the FA Cup match between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers at The Hawthorns. (Picture: Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Arrests have been made and an investigation launched after crowd trouble marred the FA Cup derby between West Brom and Wolves.

Play at the Hawthorns was suspended for over half an hour due to disorder in the stands and fans spilling onto the pitch. The stoppage came shortly after Matheus Cunha had struck to give Wolves a 2-0 lead in the 78th minute.

West Midlands Police said two people were arrested after the disturbance and another was arrested prior to the match for possession of an offensive weapon, while a man was taken to hospital with head injuries.

An FA statement read: "The disorder that occurred at the Black Country derby between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers is completely unacceptable. Safety and security are of the utmost importance, and the behaviour of those involved is dangerous and inexcusable.

"We will be investigating these serious incidents alongside the clubs and the relevant authorities, and the appropriate action will be taken."

West Midlands Police said: “We have extra officers at this local derby and they responded immediately as disorder in the stands caused fans to spill onto the pitch. Two people have been arrested for public order offences.

