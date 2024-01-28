West Brom are hosting Wolves in the FA Cup. (Picture: Getty Images)

Play was suspended after trouble broke out in the stands during West Brom’s fiery FA Cup derby against Wolves at The Hawthorns.

The stoppage came shortly after Matheus Cunha had struck to give Wolves a 2-0 lead over their Black Country rivals in the 78th minute. Police and security needed to rush to a corner of the ground supposedly holding home fans as the disturbance developed.

Footage being shared on X shows chants of "F*** off Wanderers" echoing through the ground, with speculation that some Wolves fans may have intentionally purchased home tickets.