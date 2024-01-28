West Brom vs Wolves: FA Cup match suspended after Black Country derby crowd chaos spills onto the pitch
Wolves won 2-0, but play was stopped when police and security were forced to flood into the stands.
Play was suspended after trouble broke out in the stands during West Brom’s fiery FA Cup derby against Wolves at The Hawthorns.
The stoppage came shortly after Matheus Cunha had struck to give Wolves a 2-0 lead over their Black Country rivals in the 78th minute. Police and security needed to rush to a corner of the ground supposedly holding home fans as the disturbance developed.
Footage being shared on X shows chants of "F*** off Wanderers" echoing through the ground, with speculation that some Wolves fans may have intentionally purchased home tickets.
More to follow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.