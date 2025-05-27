England goalkeeper Mary Earps has announced her retirement from international football with immediate effect.

The 32-year-old was number one in the Lionesses side that won Euro 2022 and reached the World Cup final the following year.

Her decision to stand down, after earning 53 caps, comes ahead of this summer’s European Championship in Switzerland. Earps, who joined Paris St Germain from Manchester United last year, had been facing increased competition for her place from Chelsea’s Hannah Hampton.

“I have taken the difficult decision to retire internationally,” Earps said. “It has been the greatest honour and privilege of my life, to wear this badge, represent my country and play alongside such an incredible group of players.

“I’ve spent a long time making this decision and it’s not one I’ve made lightly. For me, ultimately this is the right time for me to step aside and give the younger generation an opportunity to thrive.

“Winning the Euros in 2022 was the best day of my life and I’m rooting for the girls to do it again this summer.”

Earps made her first England appearance in 2017 and won numerous individual accolades including two FIFA Best Awards and a World Cup golden glove. She had been due to link up with the England squad this week ahead of their upcoming Nations League group games against Portugal and Spain.

Hampton, Khiara Keating and Anna Moorhouse are the other three keepers in the group.

Manager Sarina Wiegman said: “I had hoped that Mary would play an important role within the squad this summer, so of course I am disappointed. Mary has been clear on her reasons why she has made the decision and it is something we need to accept.

“Mary has made a huge contribution to not only the team, but the whole of English football.

“We will cherish those memories and of course give Mary the tributes she deserves after the summer, but for now the focus needs to be on the upcoming UEFA Women’s Nations League fixtures and the Euros.”