Michael Boateng: Former Crystal Palace player admits to supplying crystal meth

A former footballer has admitted to supplying Class A drugs.

Former Crystal Palace academy star Michael Boateng could face a severe criminal sentence after he admitted to supplying crystal meth, cocaine and MDMA.

He made his admission in court on Tuesday, September 10. For now, he is being remanded in custody - an official hearing will take place on October 18 and he will learn of his sentence in November.

Previously, Boateng had been banned from football for life after he admitted to match fixing. Boateng was arrested and charged with conspiracy to defraud in 2013, with his ban coming in 2015. Additionally, he also served a term of 16 months in prison. Following this, he spent another term in prison in 2015 for dealing illegal narcotics.

Back on February 14, Boateng’s apartment in Croydon was raided by police - they seized a huge amount of Class A drugs, including 19.6kg of crystal meth. It was reported as one of the largest drug raids in UK history - the amount found by police was estimated to be worth around £1.5 million on the streets.

Upon his initial arrest back in February, a Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “An estimated £1 million worth of crystal meth has been seized by police after a drugs warrant was carried out at a flat in Croydon on February 14.

“A 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene and later charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug. The arrest was part of ongoing work to disrupt and prevent serious violence in Croydon.”

During his active playing years, Boateng spent the majority of his career playing for non-league clubs such as Bromley, Sutton United and Whitehawk. As a youngster, he spent time in the academies of Crystal Palace and Woking. After his career in football came to an end, Boateng became a personal trainer.