A pair of Championship clubs are set to battle it out for the signature of a highly-rated MLS striker.

It has been an excellent season for Charlotte FC’s Patrick Agyemang, with the 24-year-old bagging eight goals in 18 games across all competitions - on paper making him one of the best centre-forwards in the league.

Now, a report from GiveMeSport suggests that the striker will be heading to the Championship in the summer transfer window, with two clubs showing clear interest.

The may have to beat Belgian side Genk to his signature, but both Derby County and Ipswich Town are keen on the American centre-forward.

Ipswich would benefit from signing a new striker after the departure of Liam Delap, who moved to Chelsea after the club was relegated from the Premier League.

With a strong change of being promoted straight back up, it could give Agyemang a route to the top-flight of English football.

But gametime would be more secure at Derby County, who finished 19th in the league last season but are desperate to avoid a relegation scrap in the coming year.

Earning his first cap for the national team this season, Agyemang is currently with the USMNT for the Gold Cup, and scored the winner in their most recent match against Haiti.

Charlotte FC rejected a bid from Luton Town earlier this year, and interest from the Hatters has subsequently cooled off.