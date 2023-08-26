Alexis Mac Allister returns to the Liverpool set up after his controversial red card against Bournemouth

Football fans have been treated to a number of thrillers over the years between Newcastle United and Liverpool and the two teams will once again collide at St James’ Park this weekend.

The fixture is best remembered for the two iconic 4-3 Liverpool victories during the 1990s and the two clubs once again find themselves battling it out at the top end of the Premier League table.

Newcastle kicked off the season with a sensational 5-1 home victory against Aston Villa but their time at the top of the table was short lived as they fell to a 1-0 defeat away to champions Manchester City last time out.

The Reds started their season with a tightly-contested 1-1 draw with Chelsea, before picking up their first victory of the season with a 3-1 home win against Bournemouth. Both Newcastle and Liverpool are tipped to perform well this season and both sides will have ambitions of qualifying for the Champions League come the end of the campaign.

This encounter typically produces goals and it will undoubtedly capture the interest of fan bases around the world. But when is Newcastle’s game against Liverpool and how can fans keep up to date with all of the action?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Newcastle vs Liverpool?

Newcastle were beaten by Liverpool in their last meeting. (Getty Images)

Newcastle United and Liverpool will face off at St James’ Park on Sunday 27 August. Liverpool enjoyed the superior record against the Magpies last season and recorded victories both home and away last season.

The most recent meeting between the two teams came just days before Newcastle’s Carabao Cup final and Nick Pope was sent off in the game for a foul outside of his penalty area.

How to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool

Sky Sports will provide comprehensive coverage of the huge Premier League clash between Newcastle and Liverpool. The game is scheduled to kick off at 4.40pm (BST) and the build up to the game will begin half-an-hour earlier at 4pm.

Fans can also stream all of the action through the SkyGo app which is available for users to download on their mobile phone or electronic device.

Who has the better head to head record?

Gini Wijanldum was on the scoresheet the last time Newcastle beat Liverpool. (Getty Images)

Newcastle United have endured a dismal record against Liverpool in recent years and they are chasing their first victory against the Reds since December 2015.

On that occasion Steve McClaren’s men won 2-0 at St James’ Park with future Liverpool star Gini Wijnaldum getting on the scoresheet.

The Magpies have lost nine of their last 11 games against Liverpool in the Premier League. Liverpool have won 33 of their 56 Premier League meetings with Newcastle and they have been beaten on just 11 occasions.

Team news

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton has been declared match fit despite his injury against Manchester City last time out. New signing Lewis Hall is in line to make his Premier League debut but he may not start the game due to a lack of match fitness as he has not yet played this season.

Newcastle will be without Joe Willock and Emil Krath who are both absent with injuries.