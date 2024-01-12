Manchester United and Liverpool are looking at the Leeds United talent, whose family history could play a role in any transfer decision.

Darren Eales explained the club's financial position. (Image: Getty Images)

Premier League clubs are moving closer to the completion of January transfer deals this month with Tottenham Hotspur proving the most active so far with big names Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin coming through the door.

Spurs' European push certainly looks to be reignited with new stars but Manchester United and Liverpool are both busy behind the scenes with attention on a Leeds United prodigy.

Here's your Friday lunchtime transfer round-up.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Man Utd and Liverpool monitor Leeds United prodigy

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manchester United are monitoring the development of rising Leeds United star Archie Gray as they look to strike a summer deal for the talented 17-year-old, who had featured 27 times for the Whites in the Championship this season.

Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that Gray is on the Red Devils' list of potential midfielder options having taken the decision not to make Sofyan Amrabat's loan move from Fiorentina permanent at the end of the campaign. Gray would provide a versatile replacement, having proven to be equally adept in the central midfield and right-back roles.

The Red Devils are likely to have to fight off interest from Premier League rivals for Gray, with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side reportedly willing to splurge £40 million on the still-developing teenager given his potential. There are suggestions that White's Leeds United allegiance - with his dad, grandfather and great-uncle playing for the club - could affect his willingness to sign at Old Trafford.

Newcastle United could cash-in on Guimaraes, Isak and Botman

Newcastle United could sell star players Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak and Sven Botman this summer to avoid falling foul of the Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The bombshell announcement was made by Magpies CEO Darren Eales as the club published their accounts for the 2022-23 financial year. The club has spent around £400 million on new players since being taken over by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and will be keen to avoid any punishment similar to the 10-point deduction slapped on Everton this term.

Darren Eales explained the club's financial position. (Image: Getty Images)

Speaking about Guimaraes, Isak and Botman - whom the club bought for a combined £135 million in 2022 - Eales said: "On any player, at any time, it depends on circumstances. It’s difficult to hypothesise but, if we’re offered £1billion for one of those players, then no one could argue against that making sense. Any decision we make will always be against the backdrop of the medium to long-term benefit for the club.

"It’s difficult to say specifically on certain players, but I can say that, if we’re going to get to where we want to get to, at times it is necessary to trade your players. Whether that is because of the contract length of the player in question, the offer is too good to refuse, you need to reload in certain areas, but all of this could make sense to trade that player. It is counter-intuitive and part of the inherent system of PSR that there is an incentive to trade your players if you want to re-invest, by the nature of the boundaries."

Wolves and Brentford linked with out-of-favour West Ham forward

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reported to have made contact with West Ham over a transfer deal for winger Said Benrahma, who has fallen from favour at the London Stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Algerian international has struggled to get into the side this term with David Moyes preferring Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta. Benrahma has picked up just 615 minutes in the Premier League this term and looks likely to be moved on this month - despite the Hammers' current injury crisis up front.