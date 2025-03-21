Newcastle United's owners have made a £150m statement of intent regarding the future of star striker Alexander Isak. | Getty Images

Yasir Al-Rumayyan is doing everything he can to keep Alexander Isak at Newcastle as Manchester United ramp up their search for a defender

Dan Burn and Alexander Isak wrote their name into Newcastle United folklore by scoring in either half as the Magpies finally ended their 70-year-wait for domestic silverware at Wembley Stadium by beating the Premier League champions elect Liverpool 2-1.

PIF governor and Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan watched on in the stands as Eddie Howe’s team took their first major step towards achieving his goal of becoming the most successful football club in the world.

Newcastle are still in the early days of their ascent to the top of English football and after the match a jubilant Al-Rumayyan was videoed shouting to supporters “That’s the first and it’s not going to be the last!”

After winning a trophy, Newcastle will now turn their attention to trying to stage a push for a place in the top four as they look to secure a return to Europe’s elite competition since 2023. Champions League qualification compounded with silverware would mark the club’s best campaign since they last became league champions in 1927 and would be a huge step towards keeping some of the club’s prize assets including Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan makes £150m statement of intent

The Daily Mail claim that Alexander Isak is Al-Rumayyan’s favourite player at Newcastle United and add that the PIF governor has told chiefs not to allow the Swedish striker to leave St James’ Park at any price despite rampant speculation linking him with a move to both Liverpool and Arsenal.

Isak joined Newcastle for a club-record £63m in 2022 and has fired in a staggering 58 goals in all competitions as the League Cup final marked his 100th appearance in Black and White.

The Swede has managed 23 of those this term, leaving him just two short of eclipsing last season’s 25-goal tally across all competitions. Isak is described by many pundits as one of the very best strikers in world football and many outlet including The Telegraph had previously claimed that he is valued at around £150m by the North East club which is more than double what they paid for him.

