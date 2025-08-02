One of Newcastle United’s midfielders has come to an arrangement to leave the club, according to reports.

This summer, Newcasle manager Eddie Howe has been clear on which players are not part of his long-term plans - giving them plenty of time to find moves elsewhere.

Sean Longstaff has already left St James’ Park in a move to Leeds United, and defender Lloyd Kelly has joined Serie A giants Juventus.

Now, a third exit seems likely, with a midfielder who spent last season out on loan destined to leave the Magpies for good.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, midfielder Isaac Hayden has agreed to leave the club this summer, and will most likely drop down to the Championship for regular first-team football.

Spending last season at Portsmouth, the 30-year-old was a key part of manager John Mousinho’s setup, making 17 appearances over the course of his loan spell.

Posting on X, Romano said: “I understand Isaac Hayden has agreed to leave Newcastle United and will now be a free agent.

“Championship and more European clubs already considering move as potential option.”

It’s thought that a return to Fratton Park could be firmly on the cards, especially if Mousinho doesn’t have to cough up any money for the midfielder.