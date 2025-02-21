Newcastle could lose six players this summer as contracts dwindle down - and might not be renegotiated
On Thursday, the club confirmed that Emil Krafth and Martin Dubravka had signed new deals, both extending their stay until the summer of 2026.
But despite getting these deals over the line, six players are still set to become free agents when this season end. Howe has confirmed discussions are ongoing regarding potential contract renewals, and Newcastle may also consider triggering extension clauses.
One such clause has already been activated for midfielder Sean Longstaff, whose contract was due to expire this summer. The club exercised a one-year extension, ensuring he remains at St James’ Park for at least another season.
Sporting director Paul Mitchell, speaking after Dubravka’s contract renewal, said: “Our conversations with Martin have been very positive and constructive. It's clear how special the club is to him, so the desire to reach this outcome and keep him here was mutual. He has made a big contribution to the club over the last seven years, typified by his recent performances, so we're really pleased to be continuing our time together.”
Of the six players who will currently become free agents at the end of the season, the most impactful departures would be defender Fabian Schar and striker Callum Wilson. Although both players have been largely sidelined due to injury over the past couple of seasons, they have been fan favourites for their performances on the pitch - when they are fit.
Former captain Jamaal Lascelles is also out of contract, as is fellow defender Jamal Lewis. Goalkeepers John Ruddy and Mark Gillespie also have less than six months left on their current contracts; for these players, a new deal is thought to be far less certain.
Howe added: “Losing players to free transfers is not something we want to be fighting as a football club for many different reasons. Probably the biggest reason for that is that it's a distraction for the players, and, in my experience, players don’t tend to play well when they start to run their contract down into that last year. It's a very uncertain time for them.
“I think having your players secure in their futures is key to their performances. You don’t want the transfer speculation or the contracts potentially running into shorter terms because I think that it distracts and rarely benefits the player or the club.”
