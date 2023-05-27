Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is now in the running for the vacant Spurs job

Tottenham Hotspur currently sit in eighth position after a turbulent season which has seen them go through three managers. They will miss out on a place in next year’s European tournaments for the second time in three years, subjecting themselves to their lowest place position in the Premier League since the 2008/09 season.

Ryan Mason has once again taken control of the squad as they struggle to find their permanent replacement. Antonio Conte was sacked back in March following a string of poor results and a post-match outburst in the press conference following a 3-3 draw against Southampton. Conte’s assistant Cristian Stellini took over but was soon sacked when the Lilywhites lost 6-1 to Newcastle.

Spurs will now face Leeds at Elland Road in their final match of the season with their opponents desperately fighting to avoid relegation.

As Daniel Levy and the Spurs board continue the hunt for a new manager, here is all you need to know about who could be the next manager at Tottenham Hotspur...

Ange Postecoglou celebrates Scottish Premiership title win 2023

What are the odds?

Ange Postecoglou and Brendan Rodgers are now running the race to become the next manager, according to the bookmakers. Feyenoord’s Arne Slot had been a strong contender but eventually opted to extend his contract with the Dutch outfit.

Odds courtesy off William Hill:

Ange Postecoglou - 3/1

Brendan Rodgers - 3/1

Julian Nagelsmann - 11/2

Graham Potter - 9/1

Ruben Amorim - 12/1

Luis Enrique - 9/1

Ryan Mason - 12/1

Arne Slot - 16/1

Ange Postecoglou

The Celtic boss has reportedly become Spurs’ latest target and they are believed to be preparing an offer. The Greek-Australian manager has been with Celtic since 2021 following a managerial career which saw him at South Melbourne, Australia and Melbourne Victory amongst others.

He boasts a 72.97% win rate with Celtic and has two Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish League Cup titles and could win the treble this year if the Hoops beat Inverness in the Scottish Cup next weekend.

When asked about the reports from the press, the Hoops’ manager said: “‘I’m aware of it because everyone keeps asking me about it.‘It’s happened in the past, I have been pretty clear it’s just not the way I think and work.

‘My priority right now is just making sure we have a special day on Saturday and we have a cup final coming up in a week’s time. I’m not going to sit there and get distracted by things that are kind of fascinating for other people rather than myself.”

Brendon Rodgers

The former Leicester City manager has reportedly been offered the job at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. According to reports, such as from SportsMole, it is believed that if the Northern Irishman rejects the proposal, ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter and former Spain manager are next in line to receive a phone call.

Rodgers has previously managed Watford, Reading, Swansea City, Liverpool, Celtic as well as the Foxes with his most successful stint, in terms of win percentage, coming at the Hoops. The ex-Liverpool man has an overall win percentage of 51.5% and has won two Scottish Premierships; two Scottish Cups; three Scottish League Cups; the FA Cup and FA Community Shield.

Could Ryan Mason stay?

Following Arne Slot’s comments regarding the hope of joining a team in England which would compete in the Champions League, Mason has said: ““Look at its history. It’s Tottenham Hotspur. It’s a big club — not just for managers, for staff members, players, anyone here.

“You have to feel the privilege and honour to represent this badge. Anyone who doesn’t shouldn’t be here. It’s really as simple as that.”

He has once again insisted he would love to manage the club where he came through as a midfielder and argues that consistency is needed for the players to have one message and one set of values heading into next season: “My view is clear, we’ve probably had two or three different styles of football in the last two or three years and I don’t think that is good for any squad of players or for fans.

