A former footballer who was deported after being accused of rape has been stabbed to death in a street.

According to reports, former footballer Quaham Babatunde was fatally stabbed in Dublin, Ireland, sometime in the early hours of Saturday morning (February 15).

The 34-year-old was caught up in an altercation in South Anne Street, with a row at a music event spilling out into the streets. The former footballer had previously been arrested in 2018 in Italy, on suspicion of raping a 22-year-old woman.

As a result of the charge, he was remanded in custody. It brought an end to what had been a promising football career up to that point, following stints at Monselice and Reggiana Primavera.

Then a subsequent arrest in 2019 for brawling - and being found to be an illegal immigrant - meant Babatunde was deported.

To date, three people have been arrested in connection with is death, with two already appearing in court. Rory Carr, of Ard na Greine in Seapoint Lane, Balbriggan, has been charged with assault causing harm and engaging in violent disorder.

Jeffrey Bangu, 21 of Cardy Rock Crescent, Balbriggan, was charged with assault causing harm, violent disorder and a further charge of brandishing a knife during the course of the altercation. They have both been remanded in custody ahead of court dates on February 26 and February 25 respectively.

A third man was arrested in Belfast, according to the Police Service for Northern Ireland. He is being held in custody at this time.