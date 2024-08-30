Cristiano Ronaldo made a dramatic return to Manchester United on a deadline day deal.Cristiano Ronaldo made a dramatic return to Manchester United on a deadline day deal.
Nine of the best transfer deadline day deals ever - including Manchester United legends

Whether it’s a bargain bin signing or a big move that rejuvinates an entire club, some great business can be done on transfer deadline day.

From Champions League giants to World Cup winners, some clubs leave it until the literal last minute to get their star signing.

Today’s (August 30) transfer deadline sees the window close at 11pm, and teams will be hoping to bag a season-defining player.

Here are nine examples of Premier League clubs that made great deadline day deals in the past.

Wayne Rooney was the most expensive teenage signing of all-time when he moved from Everton in 2004. The deadline day switch is one of the best transfers ever, with Rooney becoming the definition of a Manchester United legend, winning every trophy imaginable at Old Trafford.

1. Wayne Rooney to Man United - 2004 (£21.6m)

Mesut Ozil joined Arsenal from Real Madrid for a club record fee in 2013, and revolutionised the Gunners' midfield. His stunning passes and delicate dribbling led to some creative goals, with his link-up play with striker Olivier Giroud becoming the stuff of Premier League folklore.

2. Mesut Ozil to Arsenal - 2013 (£42.4m)

Regardless of whether he'd been a success or not, signing one of the best footballers of all-time for less than £13m is a cracking bit of business. It was Ronaldo's second stint in Old Trafford and although he only scored 27 goals, fans were delighted to see him back in the red and white kit.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo to Man United - 2021 (£12.9m)

Talk about a bargain! Stones moved to the Toffees from Barnsley in 2013, and spent three-and-a-half years at Goodison Park, becoming a rock in the defence before moving to Premier League champions Manchester City.

4. John Stones to Everton - 2013 (£2.9m)

