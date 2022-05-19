Here is Nottingham Forest’s last line-up in the Premier League and what they are doing these days.

Nottingham Forest made history earlier this week when they beat Sheffield United on penalties to earn a trip to the new Wembley Stadium for the first time in their history.

The Midlands club have been absent from the Premier League for over 20 years and have endured a rather disappointing period during their time in the lower leagues, spending three years in League One and finishing in the top half of the Championship only three times in the last ten years.

However, despite a terrible start to the campaign, Forest have enjoyed a spectacular season under Steve Cooper and could finally return to the English top flight.

The likes of Brennan Johnson, Djed Spence and Joe Worrall are leading the team to long awaited success and, if they can make it through the play-off final, then they will definitely have a very happy fan base.

Many of those fans will have been supporting Forest during their previous season in the Premier League back in 1998-99, with their last season in the top flight ending with a 1-0 win over Leicester City, with Chris Bart-Williams scoring the only goal of the game.

With that match taking place 23 years ago, we have decided to take a look at the team that last played in the Premier League for Forest and where they are now...

1. Mark Crossley Crossley made over 300 appearances for Forest in 13 years with the club before enjoying spells with the likes of Middlesbrough, Fulham and Oldham Athletic. He also spent time as caretaker manager at Chesterfield and Notts County and is now a goalkeeper coach with The Spireites.

2. Matthieu Louis-Jean After spending six years with Forest, Louis-Jean endured a disappointing spell with Norwich before retiring in 2007. The Frenchman then spent time as a scout with Forest, before joining Marseille as head scout in April 2021.

3. Steve Chettle Chettle made over 400 appearances for Nottingham Forest, spending 16 years with his boyhood club. Following his retirement, he managed Ilkeston Town, Notts County (caretaker) and is now Director of Football at Basford United.

4. Alan Rogers Rogers returned to Forest for a second spell in 2004 and retired thre e years later. He has since coached at teams including Tranmere Rovers and Burnley.