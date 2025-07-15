One of Wrexham’s players have been rushed to hospital after a pre-season friendly.

Ollie Rathbone was taken to hospital after picking up an ankle injury in their 2-1 pre-season loss to Sydney FC.

The 28-year-old went down in clear pain right before half-time after landing awkwardly following a clash with a Sydney defender.

He clutched his left ankle and needed treatment before limping off.

Manager Phil Parkinson confirmed after the match that Rathbone was sent for an x-ray, with concerns being raised that he could miss the start of the season.

Wrexham are gearing up for life in the second tier for the first time since 1981-82 after last season’s promotion from League One - a push that owed plenty to Rathbone.

In his first season at the club, he scored eight goals and chipped in with two assists across 41 league games.

Rathbone joined Wrexham in August 2024, brought in under the watch of owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The club will sart their Championship campaign against Southampton, who were relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season.