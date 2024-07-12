Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Watkins’ 90th minute winner in Wednesday’s Euro 2024 semi-final made him a national hero and continued his fairytale. But did you know just nine years ago he was playing non-league football?

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We all know Watkins for being an Aston Villa ace scoring 19 goals and assisting a further 13 times in the Premier League this season; a key contributor to the club's fourth place finish.

Many were surprised however to see his former side Weston Super Mare AFC singing the forward’s praises after the semi-final, with a side by side image of Watkins playing for the club and trailing away past Van Dijk in celebration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Devon native had a one-year loan spell with Weston-super-Mare in the 2014-15 season scoring 10 goals for the club in what can only be described as his breakout season returning to Exeter the following year to win the Football League’s Young Player of the Month in March 2015, as well as a memorable brace against Plymouth Argyle to seal victory in the Devonshire derby.

The striker came up through Exeter City’s academy and appeared for the first team 68 times. After another prolific season in 2016-17, he was noticed by Brentford FC, whom he joined for an ‘undisclosed fee’ in the summer of 2017.

This is where Watkins started to create some noise, scoring 45 goals in 132 appearances, putting in huge performances on the way to Brentford’s unfortunate defeat in the 2020 Championship Playoff Final.

Then we end up in the present day. For a club record fee (at the time) Aston Villa completed a £28 million swoop for Watkins and he has never looked back. A perfect hat-trick against Liverpool in 2020, scoring in five consecutive league matches and winning Premier League playmaker of the season in 2023-24, are just a few highlights thus far. Watkins has gone from strength to strength and will be applying his trade in the Champions League next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is the hero of the hour and is a fantastic example of hard work and determination working his way up the English football ladder, the perfect advert for the Football League.

Watch this video to find out more from Charlie Haffenden from BirminghamWorld, who has been watching Watkins closely throughout his career.