Paul Ince: Former England captain and ex-Manchester United and Liverpool midfielder banned from driving
Paul Ince, the ex Manchester United, Liverpool, Inter Milan and West Ham midfielder was also ordered to pay £7,085 at Chester Magistrates’ Court.
The 57-year-old admitted driving his black Range Rover while over the limit on June 28 in Neston, Cheshire.
District Judge Jack McGarva told Ince: “The message has got to be if you’re going to drive you don’t drink at all.”
He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £5,000 and ordered to pay a £2,000 statutory surcharge and £85 costs.
Arriving at court, he signed an autograph with a fan and posed for a selfie with another.
The former West Ham, Manchester United, Inter Milan and Liverpool midfielder won 53 caps for his country.
After retiring, he moved into management, most recently working for Reading between 2022 and 2023.