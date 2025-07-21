Diego Maradona shakes hands with Peter Shilton before the 1986 FIFA World Cup Quarter Final | Hulton Archive

The shirt worn by Peter Shilton during the controversial England vs Argentina 1986 World Cup quarter-final match is going up for sale - with a whopping price tag.

An iconic piece of football memorabilia is set to go under the hammer. The shirt worn by Peter Shilton when he tried to defend Maradona's infamous 'Hand of God' goal is up for auction and has, unsurprisingly, a whopping price tag.

The top, as seen in the controversial England vs Argentina 1986 World Cup quarter-final, has been valued by Graham Budd Auctions at £200,000 to £300,000.

Other lots up for grabs in the sale next year include Pele's 1958 World Cup Winners Medal, valued at £300,000 - £500,000, and medals and shirts from the 1966 World Cup final - from Gordon Banks, Alan Ball and Martin Peters.

David Convery, head of sporting memorabilia at Graham Budd Auctions, said: "The impact of Peter Shilton, and other football greats like Pele, was felt not only at the time, but by the generations of footballers and fans that have followed, on an international scale.

"Items like this just don’t come up for sale normally - Pele remains the youngest World Cup goal scorer of all time, and the famous 1986 ‘hand of God’ quarter final is a match of huge cultural and political significance. It’s a privilege to have them pass through our hands."

The legendary items will be sold at the Graham Budd Auctions event in July 2026.