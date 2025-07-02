Powerleague survey reveals women and girls ‘ready to play’ football, but still held back

Powerleague, the original and premier provider of commercial small-sided football in the UK, has revealed that 46% of women and girls in the UK have felt judged or excluded simply for wanting to play football, despite the sport’s growing popularity and rising confidence among players.

The research, which has been conducted as the UEFA Women’s Euros 2025 kicks off, shows that football is now one of the most widely played sports among the 2,000 women and girls surveyed, yet 25% have experienced sexist comments, and only 15% believe football is equally welcoming to all genders.

The survey revealed that although 48% feel confident in their football skills, emotional hurdles like fear of judgement and practical issues such as lack of local spaces continue to limit access.

In response, organisations like Powerleague are working to create clear, accessible pathways for women and girls of all ages and abilities to get involved including offering local, inclusive spaces designed to support players no matter their experience or confidence level.

Despite barriers, confidence levels across football skills were high among those surveyed. Almost half said they were confident in passing, with other common responses including shooting (41%), dribbling (36%), tackling (30%) and goalkeeping (29%).

Respondents also shared what they would most like to learn. Tackling and defensive positioning topped the list at 42%, closely followed by penalty-taking under pressure (41%).

The most cited reason for not playing more was fear of judgment or not feeling good enough (22%), followed by lingering beliefs that football is ‘not for girls’ (16%).

A lack of safe or local spaces and time pressures due to school, work or family were each cited by 15% of respondents. Others pointed to high costs (10%), or not knowing how or where to get involved (11%).

To help build confidence and celebrate the creative side of football in line with the UEFA Women’s Euros 2025, Powerleague is launching She’s Got Game, a chance for passionate players of all abilities to share their tricks, skills and favourite football moments, with the opportunity to win 1-2-1 coaching with freestyle pro Shannon Ghee.

Plus, for everyone who enters, Powerleague is offering a free off-peak 5 aside pitch voucher to help players continue their footballing journey. Free pitches will be provided directly after submission.

On the survey, Christian Rose, CEO of Powerleague said: “This survey confirms what we’ve long believed, that women and girls across the UK are not only passionate about football, but ready to play.

“Yet too many still face barriers that simply shouldn’t exist. At Powerleague, we’re committed to breaking those down by creating inclusive, welcoming spaces where everyone can thrive, no matter their background or ability. Football should be for everyone, and we’re proud to be part of the movement making that a reality.”

On supporting the She’s Got Game campaign, Shannon Ghee, added: “Football has given me confidence, community, and so much joy, and I want every girl and woman to feel that too. She’s Got Game is about celebrating skill, creativity, and passion, no matter your level. Whether you’re just starting out or have been playing for years, this is your moment to have fun, and show the world what you’ve got.”

Key findings from the research included:

Confidence and community

Asked what football has given them, 45% of women and girls said it had helped build confidence. Others cited a sense of community (39%), improvements in physical health (38%) and stronger friendships (34%).

For many, football is also a form of escape or joy. Twenty-seven percent said it offered them a break from stress or routine, while 26% described it as a source of fun. A further 13% said the sport gave them drive and motivation.

Rubiales incident – a catalyst for women’s football

The survey also looked at reactions to the fallout from the Luis Rubiales incident at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, when the Spanish football official was criticised for kissing a player during the celebrations.

More than a quarter (28%) said the incident made them more determined to support women’s football, particularly among women aged 25 to 34. Another 11% said it prompted them to become more vocal about inclusion and equality.

Demand for equality

The study also found overwhelming demand for equality in the sport. 53% want equal pay and sponsorship, 52% want more women in leadership, and only 2% are unsure about the future of women’s football showing just how far things have come on for the better.

To enter the She’s Got Game competition, please visit: https://www.powerleague.com/euro-landing-page or our Instagram @powerleague.

Powerleague clubhouses will be showing matches live throughout the UEFA Women’s Euros this summer, creating safe and vibrant places for fans to come together, but also encouraging new audiences to explore playing themselves. Powerleague will also be offering a range of great food and drink offers including kids eating for free when accompanied by a full paying adult.

In partnership with the FA, Powerleague will also be offering free women’s and girl’s coach led sessions and social Leagues across the duration of the Euros and beyond. To find out more or book onto a free session customers can visit: