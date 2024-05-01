Premier League club could face nine-point deduction and administration

Everton recently confirmed their Premier League status for another season after a 1-0 win over Brentford at the weekend - but it may not be that simple, following the emergence of another possible points deduction being thrown the Toffees’ way.

As things stand, Sean Dyche’s men are 15th in the Premier League table with 36 points, putting them 11 points clear of the relegation zone. However, according to a report from The Sun, this gap could be narrowed to just two points, with a nine-point deduction potentially on the horizon.

Everton agreed to a takeover with 777 Partners back in September - recently, however, they suffered a financial blow after A-Cap, one of their backers, cut ties with the firm [via Insurance Business Mag].

777 have given Everton £16 million to deal with their immediate money troubles, but this could escalate as time draws on - if they are unable to pay their bills, the Toffees will enter administration and will receive all the penalties that comes with it. They are currently ‘confident’ that this will not be the case.

As things stand, current owner Farhad Moshiri is believed to be seeking new potential owners, with a budding partnership with 777 now looking unlikely. Additionally, they are also seeking out financial loans to help ameliorate their money problems in the short term.

Upon the relegation of Sheffield United to the Championship, the Premier League issued a statement, which reads: "Following their defeat to Newcastle, Sheffield Utd are relegated pending Everton and Nott'm Forest's points-deduction appeals."

