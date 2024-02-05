Nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

A Premier League footballer has reportedly checked themselves into rehab due to an addiction to laughing gas.

The unnamed player was admitted to a medical centre after concerned family members contacted their club, The Sun reported. The tabloid added that gas canisters were found in a car in which the player was a passenger towards the end of last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laughing gas, also known as nitrous oxide, was made illegal in the UK last year. Under the amended Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, it was classified as a class C drug, and repeat serious offenders may face a prison sentence of up to two years.

A source told The Sun: "His family became aware and asked the club for help. The player was told if he wanted to save his career, he had to go to a specialist residential centre and get some help.

"He’s basically undergoing detox in the same way you would if you were hooked on alcohol or any other drug."

The unknown player is thought to be the first Premier League star to receive treatment for a nitrous oxide addiction.

Is laughing gas dangerous?

Advertisement

Advertisement

In October 2022 - roughly a year before it was made illegal - health experts voiced major concerns about the impact of laughing gas.

It came at a time when it was particularly popular among young people, with a documented increase in the number of hospital visits caused by nitrous oxide. Those admitted to hospital were typically young men and university students.

Medical experts said nitrous oxide could cause neurological troubles, such as spinal cord and nerve damage.

Consultant Neurologist at University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust, Dr Holger Allroggen, said at the time: "It [nitrous oxide] can affect both the spinal cord and the nerves in arms and legs resulting in loss of feeling, abnormal sensations, loss of motor function and therefore variable degrees of limb weakness right down to paralysis.

Advertisement

Advertisement