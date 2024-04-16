George Earthy made his West Ham United first team debut on Sunday during a 2-0 defeat against Fulham - however, what should have been an event worthy of commemoration for the young man was met with major concern after he was stretchered off the field with a head injury in added time.

He collided with teammate Edson Alvarez in the second half, leading to a lengthy period of on-field treatment from an assortment of physios. In total, Earthy had just nine minutes on the pitch - seven of which were spent receiving treatment.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earthy was discharged from hospital earlier today. A statement on West Ham’s official club website reads: “West Ham United’s George Earthy has been discharged from hospital after the head injury he suffered in Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Fulham.

“Earthy, 19, entered the field as a late second half substitute to make his Premier League debut at London Stadium, only to be withdrawn in stoppage time. He was immediately transferred to a local hospital for further assessment. Earthy will now follow FA and Premier League concussion guidelines ahead of his return to play.

“West Ham United wishes to place on record its thanks to our own medical team, as well as their counterparts at Fulham and Medics24, our pitchside rescue team, for the immediate response to yesterday’s incident. The Club also extends its thanks for the many messages of support sent to George. Everyone at West Ham United wishes George a safe and speedy recovery.”

Additionally, Performance Director Richard Collinge said: “George is back home and we will continue to monitor him over the coming days as he completes the graduated return to play programme.”