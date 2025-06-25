A Premier League footballer from the 90s and 2000s has been declared bankrupt - putting his £2m mansion at risk of being seized.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between 1990 and 2006, the English midfielder played 440 games for Newcastle United, Sunderland and Fulham, bagging 60 goals in the process.

Now, Lee Clark has been declared bankrupt, placing his £2m mansion in Jesmond and other high-value assets at risk of seizure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 52-year-old is facing the potential loss of his home, bank accounts, and personal savings after a bankruptcy petition was filed by York-based finance firm One Stop Business.

When approached by the Mirror outside his Newcastle property, Clark said: “I have no idea. I have no comment to make. I know nothing.”

Bankruptcy proceedings typically allow for the seizure of assets to repay unsecured debts. In Clark’s case, that could include his home and any other possessions of value unless the debt is addressed.

One Stop Business’s legal action follows reported financial difficulties and raises the possibility that Clark’s long-standing assets could be liquidated to settle what he owes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clark, who made more than 200 appearances for Newcastle and was part of Kevin Keegan’s famous "Entertainers" side, joined rivals Sunderland in 1997 for a £2.5m transfer fee.

His playing career spanned more than a decade before he moved into management with clubs including Huddersfield Town, Birmingham City, and Bury.