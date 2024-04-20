Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ex-girlfriend of Everton star Dele Alli has revealed what it was like to fall victim to a mansion raid in 2020. Burglars broke into Alli’s £2million mansion four years ago in May, taking off with £35,000 worth of goods, including jewellery and watches, including a Rolex.

Speaking in an interview with The Sun, Ruby Mae has now told of the scary incident that left Alli - who played for Tottenham at the time - badly shaken up,. She tells of how she was upstairs watching Netflix at the time, while Alli and his friends were downstairs playing pool.

“I thought I was going to be killed,” said Ruby Mae. “It was terrifying. I was just hoping for it all to be over and for us to be safe. When the burglar came in, my first instinct was to protect the dog. I wasn’t answering any of their questions as I was in shock and didn’t know, at this point, that there were two of them - and that one was already taking the jewellery with Dele.

“I couldn’t get the jewellery off as I was panicking and holding the dog behind me. I wasn’t answering his requests and I was terrified they were going to hurt Uno. I didn’t know whether to tell them or not, and I didn’t even know where everything was. I wasn’t thinking straight. It was like a movie. I feared all sorts of things were going to happen. I honestly didn’t know what was going to come next.”

Speaking about how the thugs made their way upstairs, she added: “They roughed up Dele and forced him upstairs with them into the wardrobe area, which is separated from the bedroom. I couldn’t see the door from the bed but Dele’s friend came up first.

“They came to me in a panic and I instantly realised something was wrong. His friend wouldn’t have usually come into the bedroom. Behind the friend, towards the door was what looked like a silhouette. I was confused and said, ‘Dele?’ and the guy didn’t answer.

“I realised this guy was not the same height or body structure as Dele. He came over to me and was very intimidating. He started asking me where everything was while trying to take off my bracelets and rings.”