Little Mix singer and Liverpool footballer burgled while they were at home

Perrie Edwards and her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s home in Cheshire was “raided by burglars” while they were home, according to reports on Wednesday.

The Little Mix singer and Liverpool footballer, both, 29, who have a son Axel, 13-months, were downstairs when the shocking burglary took place.

According to The Sun, the couple have been left “terrified” for their safety and “heartbroken” as the thugs stole valuable items including jewellery and designer handbags from their £3.5million mansion.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards (Getty Images)

Perrie and Alex moved into their Cheshire mansion during the coronavirus pandemic in 2019. They have used social media to give fans a glimpse into their stunning home and often post videos of themselves dancing.

Detectives are looking through CCTV footage as they investigate the incident which took place on Tuesday night.

A source told the publication: “The brazenness of doing it while they were in the house is terrifying, and obviously they’re heartbroken that a lot of valuable items which meant a great deal to them — not just financially — have been taken.

“This is their dream home and they love their life there as a family.

“Suddenly it feels tarnished, but they’re determined to get on with their lives and obviously they’ll take every necessary step to ensure they are totally secure in the future.”

The couple, who have been together for six years, got engaged in June 2022 nearly a year after they welcomed baby son Axel in August 2021.

Perrie shared heartwarming images of the moment Alex proposed on her Instagram.

She received a flood of positive comments from her over 16million followers.