Ester Dee defends Ampika Pickston’s relationship with billionaire who is 33 years her senior

Ampika Pickston, who is best known for starring in The Real Housewives of Cheshire, is engaged to a billionaire who is 33 years her senior.

The TV personality, 41, has been living a luxury lifestyle alongside West Ham United owner David Sullivan, 73, since they began dating last year.

She insists that she isn’t with David for his money, while spending a lot of her time travelling between his £7.5 million mansion in Essex and her own £2.8 million home in Cheshire.

Ampika Pickston of The Real Housewives of Cheshire arrives for day three of Royal Ascot 2022 (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The Welsh billionaire proposed on Ampika’s 40th birthday last year - with an 11½ carat, emerald-cut engagement ring.

Despite their 33-year age difference, Ampika’s close friend Ester Dee told Closer that “it’s a myth that older men can’t please you”.

She explained that money isn’t enough to make someone happy and to continue dating, although it does make life easier.

Ester said: “Ampika is a big personality and if David was boring, she wouldn’t stick around – and she definitely wouldn’t be considering marriage either.

“She’s been mostly single for many years, so he must charm her and be interesting. Older men can be great company, intelligent, and they like to travel.

“That aside, she’s probably having hot sex. It’s a myth that older men can’t please you, and Ampika is very adventurous.”

Esther added that Ampika would continue waiting for the “right person” if she wasn’t satisfied with David Sullivan.

Ampika Pickston and her son Jake arrive for the world premiere of new Nick Jr. series Digby Dragon. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

She explained that the couple are likely to tie the knot at a beach abroad with a big wedding dressing and crown, as Ampika loves sunbathing.

Ampika, who runs a beauty salon, was previously married to billionaire businessman Mark Pickston, with whom she shares her 14-year-old son Jake with.