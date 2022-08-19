Britnye, 22 and James, 57, have been together for 14 months despite backlash from social media critics

A couple with a 35-year age gap, who fell in love after meeting in a casino, have admitted they are often mistaken for being father and daughter.

Britnye, 22 and James, 57, have racked up over 25,000 followers on their TikTok page @agegap50, where they share intimate details of their relationship.

Diving instructor Britnye met her partner of 14 months during a night out at a casino.

“Well I bought nine sandwiches at the casino and he came up behind me,” Britnye said.

James added: “I did and I thought anyone that can buy nine sandwiches, is someone I needed to talk to.”

The agegap50 couple have taken to TikTok to answer questions about their relationship

Many social media commenters have shown their support for the couple, while others have argued Britnye is dating James for his money.

James was previously married for 30 years and has four daughters with his ex-wife, who share mixed feelings about his girlfriend.

Britnye gave insight into the family dynamic, saying: “so a lot of people have been asking what his daughters think of me.”

Speaking to Britnye, James said: “Well, two of them are okay, one’s sitting on the fence and the other one would like to murder you with a pitckfork. Which isn’t very nice.

“You don’t deserve to be murdered with a pitchfork babe, that’s for sure.”

The couple say that people are “entitled to their opinion” but ultimately “love is love”.

Despite both families seeming to have mixed feelings about the couple, Britnye’s mum is currently staying with them for the week.

The @agegap50 couple have been sharing their experiences of their 35 year age gap on TikTok

James has admitted to their followers that he is “petrified” by the thought of Britnye’s mum coming to stay

In their most recent video, Britnye explained that they are taking a three month break from their TikTok account.

She said the reason behind them leaving is a “secret” and they will share the reasons behind their social media hiatus when they return.

Disappointed, one person commented: “But I thought we were gonna get to see your mum and sister”

Another said: “3 months is a long time”

“Getting married & having a honeymoon,” a third speculated.