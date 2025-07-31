Reaction to Manchester United vs Bournemouth and next Premier League Summer Series fixtures
United are one of four teams playing in the Premier League Summer Series in the US. This is a pre-season tournament also featuring Everton, West Ham and United’s overnight opponents Bournemouth.
United beat the south coast side 4-1 - with the 1 being a late own goal from Matthijs de Ligt - and impressed onlookers despite the absence of big-money new men Matheus Cunha or Bryan Mbeumo.
A Sky Sports write-up says: “This is pre-season and there are dangers in reading too much into it - particularly given that new signings Cunha and Mbeumo did not feature. But perhaps that is also a good sign. The same players looked a lot better. Light at the end of a long tunnel for Amorim.”
And NationalWorld’s sister title ManchesterWorld, pointing out that Amad was used in an attacking midfield spot rather than at right wing back, where he spent much of last season, added: “Amorim will be delighted to have such fierce competition for places next season but with Mbeumo, Amad, Matheus Cunha, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo all better in an attacking midfield role, it is quite simply unsustainable to keep them all around.”
Premier League Summer series results and remaining fixtures
- Everton 0 Bournemouth 3
- Man United 2 West Ham 1
- West Ham 2 Everton 1
- Man United 4 Bournemouth 1
Sunday August 3 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
- Bournemouth vs West Ham
- Man United vs Everton
The games are shown in Sky Sports.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.