Manchester United have given their fans hope for the coming season with an assured friendly performance.

United are one of four teams playing in the Premier League Summer Series in the US. This is a pre-season tournament also featuring Everton, West Ham and United’s overnight opponents Bournemouth.

United beat the south coast side 4-1 - with the 1 being a late own goal from Matthijs de Ligt - and impressed onlookers despite the absence of big-money new men Matheus Cunha or Bryan Mbeumo.

A Sky Sports write-up says: “This is pre-season and there are dangers in reading too much into it - particularly given that new signings Cunha and Mbeumo did not feature. But perhaps that is also a good sign. The same players looked a lot better. Light at the end of a long tunnel for Amorim.”

And NationalWorld’s sister title ManchesterWorld, pointing out that Amad was used in an attacking midfield spot rather than at right wing back, where he spent much of last season, added: “Amorim will be delighted to have such fierce competition for places next season but with Mbeumo, Amad, Matheus Cunha, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo all better in an attacking midfield role, it is quite simply unsustainable to keep them all around.”

Premier League Summer series results and remaining fixtures

Everton 0 Bournemouth 3

Man United 2 West Ham 1

West Ham 2 Everton 1

Man United 4 Bournemouth 1

Sunday August 3 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Bournemouth vs West Ham

Man United vs Everton

The games are shown in Sky Sports.