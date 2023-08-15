Premier League fans were treated to a number of excellent performances on the opening weekend of the 2023/24 season.
Champions Manchester City kicked off the campaign in routined fashion with a comfortable 3-0 win against Burnley. Last season’s runners-up Arsenal showcased their credentials with a 2-1 victory at home to Nottingham Forest.
Newcastle United also made headlines with a statement 5-1 victory over Aston Villa. While Brighton kicked off the campaign with a ruthless 4-1 victory over underdogs Luton Town.
There were a number of exceptional individual performances on the opening weekend of the season with Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak and Bukayo Sako all getting on the scoresheet.
But who deserves to make the team of the week for the first round of fixtures? Here is everything you need to know...
1. Bernd Leno
Fulham kicked off the season with a narrow victory against Everton thanks to the heroics of goalkeeper Bernd Leno. The German shot stopper pulled off a string of showreel saves at Goodison Park to help his side to a slender 1-0 win. (Getty Images)
2. Reece James
Reece James led by example in his first game as Chelsea captain and he was one of his team’s best performers in their 1-1 draw with Liverpool. The England international was a key source of creativity at wing back and created chances for the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Raheem Sterling - in an encouraging start for Mauricio Pochettino’s men. (Getty Images)
3. Joachim Andersen
Crystal Palace started the campaign with a 1-0 win against Sheffield United and their opponents produced just one shot on target throughout the full 90 minutes. This can largely be attributed to the defensive excellence of Joachim Andersen who won eight defensive duels whilst also showing excellent composure on the ball. (Getty Images)
4. Axel Disasi
Axel Diasi made an impressive start to life at Stamford Bridge by scoring on his Premier League debut against Liverpool. The French international was faced with the difficult task of containing one of the most lethal attacks in the division and he did a great job of dealing with players such as Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo. Overall Liverpool were limited to just one shot on target over the course of the game as Chelsea picked up a 1-1 draw. (Getty Images)