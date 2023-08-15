4 . Axel Disasi

Axel Diasi made an impressive start to life at Stamford Bridge by scoring on his Premier League debut against Liverpool. The French international was faced with the difficult task of containing one of the most lethal attacks in the division and he did a great job of dealing with players such as Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo. Overall Liverpool were limited to just one shot on target over the course of the game as Chelsea picked up a 1-1 draw. (Getty Images)