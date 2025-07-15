Paris Saint-Germain are ready to smash the world transfer record this summer, according to reports.

Whether these rumours have come from the spite of defeat - or something has been in the pipeline for a while - is anyone’s guess, but the Parisien side are planning an enormous bid for one of the best players at Stamford Bridge.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, PSG will submit an offer of £217m to the Blues for attacking midfielder Cole Palmer. Palmer, 23, scored twice and setting up Joao Pedro for the third goal in the Club World Cup final.

Palmer’s rise to the top of world football has been meteoric. In two Premier League seasons, he’s tallied 37 goals and 19 assists across 70 matches, after leaving Manchester City in search of regular minutes.

The transfer would dwarf the previous world transfer record of £192, ironically also set by PSG when they bought Neymar Jr from Barcelona in 2017.

But Chelsea have zero interest in selling. The club sees Palmer as the cornerstone of their future and won’t entertain any offers.

Palmer himself is also settled in London and hasn’t shown any desire to leave.